Have a happy and sustainable holiday season

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

The holiday-and-gift seasons are back! Giving them and receiving them help put happiness in the holiday season.

But remember to consider sustainability this year as you make your gift-giving plans. That is, finding ways to meet our needs and be generous and happy today while still protecting our resources for the generations to come.

The gift-giving season – from all the wrapping paper, packages and new items that may never be used – can be tough on sustainability.

But there are ways to be jolly and sustainable. Like by using few...