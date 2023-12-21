Tips to avoid excessive drinking during the holidays

Marcel Gemme

Special to the Village News

During the holidays, the time before Christmas and New Year’s Day accounts for some of the highest rates of alcohol consumption. Christmas week especially creates a number of opportunities for drinking.

Whether you are attending family gatherings, work parties or other celebrations, there is endless temptation to consume alcohol. Even those individuals who are social drinkers tend to find themselves drinking more alcohol. Fortunately, there are practical tips that you can use to politely decline drink offers and avoid excessive drinking during t...