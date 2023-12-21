Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Tips to avoid excessive drinking during the holidays

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/21/2023 at 9:16pm



Marcel Gemme

Special to the Village News

During the holidays, the time before Christmas and New Year’s Day accounts for some of the highest rates of alcohol consumption. Christmas week especially creates a number of opportunities for drinking.

Whether you are attending family gatherings, work parties or other celebrations, there is endless temptation to consume alcohol. Even those individuals who are social drinkers tend to find themselves drinking more alcohol. Fortunately, there are practical tips that you can use to politely decline drink offers and avoid excessive drinking during t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023