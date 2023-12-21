Writer is praised as a pioneer at Fallbrook's new wellness center

Tim O'Leary

Special to the Village News

I rarely consider myself a pioneer, but recently I was praised as one and I have three certificates to prove it. For my volunteer work with Fallbrook Regional Health District's Wellness Center, I received a certificate of recognition signed by state Assemblymember Marie Waldron, which said, "In honor and gratitude of your commitment to providing quality health education and services ..."

A certificate of commendation signed by Jim Desmond, the local representative on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, praised my "... steadfast commitment...