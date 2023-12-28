Win over Julian gives Legionnaires 5-2 boys basketball record

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

For the first time in the program’s history Bonsall High School’s boys basketball team won five of the Legionnaires’ first seven games of the season.

A 74-47 home victory Tuesday, Dec. 12, against Julian High School gave Bonsall a 5-2 season record. A winning record over the team’s first seven games occurred only once before in program history; the 2020-2021 Legionnaires who won the Sierra League championship had a 4-3 start.

The Legionnaires began their season with a Nov. 14 home loss to Guajome Park Academy, a Nov. 16 home victory against San...