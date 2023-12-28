Classified AdsDirectoryContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Win over Julian gives Legionnaires 5-2 boys basketball record

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/28/2023 at 1:21pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

For the first time in the program’s history Bonsall High School’s boys basketball team won five of the Legionnaires’ first seven games of the season.

A 74-47 home victory Tuesday, Dec. 12, against Julian High School gave Bonsall a 5-2 season record. A winning record over the team’s first seven games occurred only once before in program history; the 2020-2021 Legionnaires who won the Sierra League championship had a 4-3 start.

The Legionnaires began their season with a Nov. 14 home loss to Guajome Park Academy, a Nov. 16 home victory against San...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023