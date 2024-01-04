Classified AdsDirectoryContact UsDonate

Deadline for senior softball registration

 
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Softball is welcoming new players who are 50 plus years of age. Games are played at Ingold Sports Park Mondays thru Thursdays at 4 p.m. with warm-ups beginning at 3:30. Each team is scheduled to play two games per week.

The league is currently looking for new players. Potential players must show for a screening prior to being placed on a team so that appropriate placement can be made.

The league is currently in hiatus for the winter. They will resume play mid-January. The deadline for registration is Jan. 8. The first season draft will be held at that time.

Interested players may email Commissioner Chuck at [email protected]. Additional preliminary information including registration forms and an overview of the league can be found at http://fallbrookseniorsoftball.org/.

Submitted by Fallbrook Senior Softball.

 

