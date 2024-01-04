Fallbrook Seniors Golf Group celebrates Christmas

Members of the Fallbrook Seniors Golf Group celebrate Christmas at a dinner with their wives at the Fallbrook Spiritual Center.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Seniors Golf Group (FSGG) celebrated Christmas at the Fallbrook Spiritual Center on Dec. 13, 2023. The event was catered by Trupiano's Italian Bistro. It was a wonderful celebration to celebrate another successful year of golf and friendship.

The club was born in 1989 when a group from the Newcomers Club decided to get together informally to socialize and play golf. One of the founders was the late Bill Qualls who held early meetings at his home with other founding members of the group.

The FSGG membership is about 50 men ranging in age from their 50s to the 80s...