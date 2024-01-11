Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Free concert to feature oboe and piano

Dr. Hao Yu, an Oboe professor, will perform at Fallbrook Library, Jan. 17.

FALLBROOK - This month's Freaney and Friends free concert will happen on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Fallbrook Library. It will feature oboist Dr. Hao Yu and pianist Dan Yu.

Dr. Hao Yu is an Oboe Associate Professor, Master's Supervisor, Dean of Orchestra Department at the college of Music, Qingdao University in China. He is also the conductor of the Qingdao University Symphony Orchestra and Choir. He earned a doctoral degree from Far Eastern State Academy of Art (Russia), a master's degree from Central Conservatory of Music (China) and a bachelor's degree fro...

