Warriors close out girls soccer pre-league play with shutout win over Pirates

Fallbrook's Gianna Alvarez-Lindenmayer faces off against a Great Oak opponent, in a Dec. 15 game. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School's girls soccer team shut out Oceanside High School in a Jan. 4 game at Oceanside which closed out Fallbrook's pre‑league competition.

The 1-0 win gave the Warriors a 3-4-2 record entering Valley League play. "I'm really happy with the girls' performance," said Fallbrook head coach Nico Guerra.

Foothills Christian took a 6-2-2 record into Coastal League play and five of those victories were by shutout including four consecutive games after the Knights lost a 3-2 home match Nov. 28 against Fallbrook which opened the 2023-24 season for b...

