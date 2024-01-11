Warriors close out girls soccer pre-league play with shutout win over Pirates

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School's girls soccer team shut out Oceanside High School in a Jan. 4 game at Oceanside which closed out Fallbrook's pre‑league competition.

The 1-0 win gave the Warriors a 3-4-2 record entering Valley League play. "I'm really happy with the girls' performance," said Fallbrook head coach Nico Guerra.

