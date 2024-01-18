Bach to Beatles concert at Mission Theater fills every seat, despite rainy weather

UPDATE: Despite the heavy rain on Sunday afternoon, the Mission Theater was packed and standing room only for the Bach to Beatles show, featuring Fred Benedetti, Peter Sprague and Mackenzie Leighton. The show was free of charge and sponsored by the Fallbrook Music Society. The talent of the trio was much appreciated by the crowd.

FALLBROOK – Having changed the world with their musical talents and innovative sounds, both Johann Sebastian Bach and The Beatles are regarded as ingenious pioneers in their respective genres. On Sunday, Jan. 21, Fallbrook Music Society will present a varied program of creative jazz arrangements of Beatles songs, a taste of Bach, some folk and rock, several original compositions – and perhaps even a little flamenco!

Fallbrook Music Society President Bob Freaney said "We are really looking forward to hearing this talented trio of local musicians – Fred Benedetti, Peter Sprague and Mackenzie Leighton."

"The levels of precision and discipline these exceptional professionals bring to their music-making will all add up to an inspirational listening experience," he added.

This unique program consists of selections that are anchored in classical tradition while rich in John Lennon and Paul McCartney compositions, and world influences. Familiar selections such as "Bachianas," "Asturias," "Bach to Blues," "Can't Buy Me Love," and "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" will be performed, among others.

Equally at home playing classical or contemporary music, guitarist Benedetti was recently inducted into the San Diego Music Hall of Fame. Born in Sasebo, Japan,

Benedetti began studies of classical guitar at the age of 16, and by the age of 26 was one of 12 guitarists worldwide to perform in one of the last masterclasses of Maestro Andres Segovia.

Benedetti has performed throughout the United States, in England, Germany, the Czech Republic, Canada, Taiwan and Mexico. Locally, he has performed with the San Diego Symphony, the San Diego Opera, Luciano Pavarotti, and jazz artist Dave Brubeck.

An award-winning jazz guitarist, Sprague is also a composer, arranger, recording engineer, producer and a life-long surfer. Sprague has recorded 16 of his own albums, and has been a guest artist with Chick Corea, Billy Childs, David Benoit and Sergio Mendes. In 2007, he was awarded Best Jazz Artist by the San Diego Music Awards.

Bassist Leighton's first instrument was the trombone which he played from 6th-8th grade, switching to electric bass and then to the acoustic when he was 15. In his career he has performed in a wide range of styles and settings ranging from a one-off concert with tango master Raul Jaurena to a 6-week cruise ship residency with Grammy winning bluesman Sugar Blue.

Leighton's presence on the San Diego jazz scene has grown exponentially over the past few years, and he has worked with jazz legends Donald Brown and Geoffrey Keezer.

This concert is free admission and will take place Sunday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. in Fallbrook's historic Mission Theater, 231 N. Main Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. for social hour; concert hall doors open at 1:30 p.m.

For more information about this concert and the organization, call 760-451-8644 or visit http://www.fallbrookmusicsociety.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Music Society.