Temecula museum to feature 'Black and White in Black and White: Images of Dignity, Hope and Diversity in America' exhibit

TEMECULA – The Temecula Valley Museum will feature the photographic exhibit, "Black and White in Black and White," which reveals dignity, hope of African Americans in early 20th century America, until Sunday, March 24.

In 1965, 16-year-old Doug Keister acquired 280 glass plate negatives, originally found at a local garage sale. He immediately made prints from some of the plates, revealing powerful, early 20th-century portraits of African Americans in Lincoln, Nebraska. These astonishing images are now on display in a new traveling exhibition curated by Keister, "Black and White in Black...