Brockson second, Huntington third at Mission Hills Invitational

The Mission Hills Invitational wrestling tournament Jan. 6 at Mission Hills High School included a second-place result for Fallbrook High School junior Nic Brockson and third place for Fallbrook senior Devin Huntington.

"It went good. It was a really tough tournament," said Fallbrook coach Tom Brockson.

The Warriors began 2024 competition with Fallbrook's first Valley League dual meet of the year Jan. 4. The Warriors hosted Del Norte, who obtained a 45-35 victory. "It came down to the last match," Brockson said.

Thirty of the Nighthawks' points were from forfeits when Fallbrook didn't field...