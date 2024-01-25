Republican Women to hear from author/producer Loudon

FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook club's guest speaker for Friday, Feb. 9 will be Trevor Loudon, author of numerous books and producer of the movie "Enemies Within."

There will also be an introduction to the candidates running for the San Diego Central Committee. The meeting will take place at the Historic Mission Theater 231 North Main. Men are always welcome.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Meeting is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $10. RSVP no later than Monday, Feb. 5 to rwcfallbrook.org.

Submitted by the Republican Women of California – Fallbrook.