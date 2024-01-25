Michelle's Place to honor Executive Director Kim Gerrish, Feb. 2

TEMECULA – Michelle's Place Cancer Resource Center announced it will celebrate Executive Director Kim Gerrish and recognize her two decades of dedication and leadership at Michelle's Place Friday, Feb. 2, from noon to 3 p.m. during an Open House style celebration, at Michelle's Place, 41669 Winchester Road, Suite 101, in Temecula. The community is invited to join in the celebration of her strength, tenacity and steadfast commitment.

Born and raised in San Diego, Gerrish graduated from San Diego State University with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in marketing. She moved to Temecula in 2000, where she raised her three daughters and spent her days building and executing the framework that is Michelle's Place.

She said she's excited to be welcoming her first grandbaby this year, and when not out promoting and advocating for Michelle's Place, she enjoys time with her husband Brian and their fur baby Hank, reading and doing all things outdoors.

Bill and Marilyn Watson, founders and Michelle's parents, said, "It is hard to believe it has been 20 years since Kim came into our lives. When she came through the door to interview for the position, we immediately knew we had found the right person and that she would take on Michelle's vision as her own. She is the face of Michelle's Place, and her outstanding leadership is evident in everything that she does, and within our community. She embodies the value of listening, taking on challenges, finding solutions and the importance of teamwork. We are so grateful for Kim and her commitment to honoring Michelle."

Jan Geller, executive board president of Michelle's Place, said, "It has been an honor and pleasure to watch as Kim has grown into the leadership role of executive director for Michelle's Place Cancer Resource Center. I admire Kim not just because of what a great person Kim is but also because of the positive energy she radiates. Kim is loyal to her values and ethics, impacting all the people we serve at Michelle's Place and all that know and love her."

Michelle's Place Cancer Resource Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and the only all-cancer resource center in the counties of San Bernardino, Riverside, and surrounding areas. Founded in 2001 as a breast cancer resource center, the organization expanded in 2018 to serve individuals and families with a diagnosis of any kind of cancer.

Michelle's Place currently serves about 2,300 cancer patients with more than 14,000 free resources annually. All programs and services are free to the community.

Submitted by Michelle's Place Cancer Resource Center.