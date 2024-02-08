FAA demo to be watercolors

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Artist Association is excited to announce that FAA Gallery has moved back to downtown Fallbrook and is now located in the middle of the block at 119 N. Main Ave. right next door to Sage Yoga.

Visitors can drop by Wednesday thru Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or visit The Gallery during the reception for the February show on Feb. 10, 3–5 p.m. The reception is open to the public so they can meet the artists. There will be a ribbon presentation and refreshments.

On Feb. 17, FAA welcomes Janice Cipriani-Willis to the general meeting at the Fallbrook Women's Club. Cipriani-Willis is an accomplished award-winning watercolorist who lives and works at Dorland Mountain Arts in Temecula. She began her art education by earning a B.A. in Fine Arts from California State University, Los Angeles.

Watercolor has been her medium of choice for the past 15 years. In 2018, she was named a Master Signature Member of Watercolor West, having been accepted 10 or more times into Watercolor West exhibits. She will be giving a demonstration of her vibrant and outstanding watercolor techniques, and she will teach a workshop in the afternoon.

Cipriani-Willis's current work has been inspired by watching people from all walks of life in situations that engender a range of human emotions. She focuses on the depth of expression seen in their faces. She sees the pieces of light that play over forms as a marvelous mosaic.

FAA's general meeting is held at the Fallbrook Women Club, 238 W. Mission Road., 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting with a member's art critique by Cipriani-Willis before she does her watercolor demo. The general meeting is always free to the public.

Artists are asked to register for the workshop in advance, however, sign-ups are also accepted that day. The cost to members is $40 or $50 for non-members. Call Carol Reardon for registration and materials list, 760-221-5577.

The FAA workshops are well attended and provide a comfortable setting for exploring and learning new art skills in small classes.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, FAA member Toni Funaki will host a Paint & Sip afternoon at The Gallery featuring abstract acrylic pour techniques on canvas. Non-members are welcome, reservations required in advance, and the cost is $40 which includes all supplies and refreshments. This will be a fun and creative experience from 3-5 p.m. Call her at 760-271-7268 for registration and info.

Submitted by Fallbrook Artists Association.