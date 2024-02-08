Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary pets need fur-ever homes

count
Sparrow is a 6 month old female lab mix. She weighs 27 lbs., is very sweet and playful and gets along with other dogs. Sparrow can be shy at first and in new surroundings but is eager to please and very attentive. She is vaccinated, microchipped, spayed and ready for her fur-ever family. To meet Sparrow, email [email protected].
Aly is a 2 year old domestic short hair and is very sweet. She was found abandoned with her siblings in 2021. All of her siblings have been adopted. Aly is very sweet and a bit shy. She is vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped and is waiting for a patient and kind fur-ever family. To meet Aly, email [email protected].
