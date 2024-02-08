Who is Brian Francis Zielinski, the man arrested for murder?

Is he from Fallbrook? No.

Has he ever been arrested before? Several times.

Why was he in Fallbrook? We still don't know, but here's what we do know.

Fallbrook knows him as an outsider, a visitor, or a newcomer who was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man to death on Friday, Feb. 9. He led our law enforcement on a search and was found in the backyard of a property near Palomino and Morro Rd. that same night.

He apparently is from Knoxville, Tennessee, although arrest records suggest that he may have been arrested in several states across the US including Tennessee, Illinois, Arizona, and most recently in California.

A woman who wishes to be anonymous talked to Village News and told us she was being stalked by Mr. Keizenski. She said she had originally met him in another state and about a month ago, after a long silence, he started communicating with her again, which was terrifying for her.

Apparently, at some point in the recent past Keizenski claimed he was with the Hell's Angels, but sources who know him doubt that it is true.

Also, he has paraded around for weeks at a time as "Captain Jack Sparrow," who he believes he resembles.

In 2017 he was written about in an online publication called "WeirldNews" after he was arrested for burglary and resisting arrest, He was sneaking into a home where he had been asked to leave because he was acting crazy and he refused. Apparently, he came back and entered through a bottom-story window. At that time, he had been claiming he was "Captain Jack Sparrow" and was wearing a pirate costume, complete with a black vest, brown jacket, a black pirate hat, and red gloves.

This is an early version story. The complete story will be in the Village News this coming week.