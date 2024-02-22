TVH achieves milestone with 100th transcatheter aortic valve replacement

TEMECULA – Southwest Healthcare Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH) announced the successful completion of its 100th Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure, marking a significant milestone in the hospital's commitment to providing advanced cardiovascular care to the community.

TAVR is a minimally invasive procedure that treats aortic valve stenosis, a condition where the heart's aortic valve becomes narrowed, restricting blood flow. The procedure is an alternative to traditional open-heart surgery, offering patients a less invasive and quicker recovery option.

The 100th TAVR procedure at TVH was performed on Dec. 28, 2023. The hospital's skilled and experienced team of healthcare professionals collaborated seamlessly to ensure the success of this milestone procedure.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the completion of our 100th TAVR procedure," said Darlene Wetton, TVH CEO. "This achievement is a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge cardiovascular care to our community. Our dedicated team of healthcare professionals continues to demonstrate excellence in patient care, making a positive impact on the lives of those we serve."

In celebration of this achievement, TVH hosted a special recognition event on Wednesday, Jan. 31, that brought together past patients, their families, and the medical team involved in the TAVR program. Notable attendees included patients Maria Quinonez, Dean Mracek, and Sergio Cueva, who reconnected with the team about their inspiring stories of recovery and expressed gratitude for the exceptional care they received.

The event served as an opportunity to express gratitude to the patients who have entrusted the hospital with their care, as well as to celebrate the collaboration and expertise of the doctors and the entire TAVR team.

"We are deeply grateful to our patients for allowing us to be a part of their health journey, and to our exceptional medical team for their dedication and skill," said Jacquelyn Horton, Director of the Cardiovascular Service Line at TVH. "This celebration is a reflection of the collaborative spirit that defines Temecula Valley Hospital and our commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care to our community, so patients no longer need to travel out of the area for their heart care needs."

For more information about Temecula Valley Hospital and its cardiovascular services, visit http://SWHtemeculavalley.com/heart.

Submitted by Temecula Valley Hospital.