Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Celebrate! Holidays & Family Traditions art competition winners

Last updated Feb 29, 2024 11:41am0
Share
Village News/Courtesy photos count

First place – 2-Dimensional Category "Country Christmas at the Ranch" James Wallace

count

First place – 3-Dimensional Category "Find Santa's Secret" Peter Sidlauskas

count

First place – Photography "Quilted with Love" Joanne Van Doorn

count

Fallbrook Chamber's Pick "December 26th" Dunya Shaw

count

People's Choice Award "Marks Family Popcorn Night" Mary Brockman

2-Dimensional Category

First place: "Country Christmas at the Ranch" – James Wallace, Fallbrook

Second place: "The Storyteller" – Amy Walker, Oceanside

Third place: "Decorated" – Barbara Corbett, Hemet

3-Dimensional Category

First place: "Find Santa's Secret" – Peter Sidlauskas, Escondido

Second place: "Party Time" – Gayle Bamber, Fallbrook

Third place: "Winter Baubles" – Margee Luper, Long Beach

Photography Category

First place: "Quilted with Love" – Joanne Van Doorn, Fallbrook

Second place: "Rose Bowl Party" – Lori Beach, Temecula

Third place: "Nana's Poinsettia" – Lori Beach, Temecula

Fallbrook Chamber's Pick

"December 26th" – Dunya Shaw, Fallbrook

People's Choice Award

"Marks Family Popcorn Night" – Mary Brockman, San Jose

Submitted by Anita Kimzey, event coordinator.

You might be interested in:

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 03/01/2024 22:41