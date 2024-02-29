Celebrate! Holidays & Family Traditions art competition winners

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
2-Dimensional Category
First place: "Country Christmas at the Ranch" – James Wallace, Fallbrook
Second place: "The Storyteller" – Amy Walker, Oceanside
Third place: "Decorated" – Barbara Corbett, Hemet
3-Dimensional Category
First place: "Find Santa's Secret" – Peter Sidlauskas, Escondido
Second place: "Party Time" – Gayle Bamber, Fallbrook
Third place: "Winter Baubles" – Margee Luper, Long Beach
Photography Category
First place: "Quilted with Love" – Joanne Van Doorn, Fallbrook
Second place: "Rose Bowl Party" – Lori Beach, Temecula
Third place: "Nana's Poinsettia" – Lori Beach, Temecula
Fallbrook Chamber's Pick
"December 26th" – Dunya Shaw, Fallbrook
People's Choice Award
"Marks Family Popcorn Night" – Mary Brockman, San Jose
Submitted by Anita Kimzey, event coordinator.
