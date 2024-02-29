Fish Fry offers fish tacos this week

The Knights of Columbus at St. Peter the Apostle Church are working hard to provide a quality fish dinner at an affordable price. The prices for their Friday night meals during Lent have not gone up from last year; the child's plate price actually went down a dollar, to $5.

Fried cod dinners are still $10 and include french fries and cole slaw; shrimp plates, salmon plates, and combo plates of cod and shrimp are each $15. Ice cream is served for dessert. I just found out that the Knights started a one-night only taco bar special last year; I missed it.

This year, fish taco night is this Friday, March 1. Everyone buys their fish plate of choice, then they can go to the taco bar and make tacos with their fish at no extra charge. The taco bar will include cabbage, cheese, sauces and other toppings.

Last Friday, Feb. 23, I had my usual salmon plate – piled with french fries and cole slaw instead of boiled vegetables and potatoes. The salmon was very tasty, not fishy-tasting and the fries were fantastic.

Chief cook Jeremy Ridgeway told me he is keeping the prices low, even though they won't make as much money. He wants people to be able to afford the dinners, while so many restaurants have raised their prices.

The ticket takers said they had 274 people come to the first dinner, Feb. 16, which is more than 100 over last year's first night tally. One difference is that it wasn't raining that Friday, unlike last year. Ridgeway also pointed out that they are getting more non-Catholics coming for dinner.

They are also getting younger volunteers in the kitchen, besides the teenagers who bus tables and hand out cups of ice cream. It is the same menu, with the one-night only taco bar twist, and the same delicious food. All are invited to attend and bring a friend or two. The last fish fry this Lent is on March 22.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner is served until 7:30 at the parish hall, 450 S. Stage Coach Lane. Payment is by cash or check only.