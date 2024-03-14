Escondido Creek Conservancy offers Outdoor Education Elevated festival in Hidden Meadows

ESCONDIDO – The nonprofit Escondido Creek Conservancy will host Outdoor Education Elevated, a family-friendly outdoor festival at its Mountain Meadow Preserve headquarters in the Hidden Meadows community of Escondido Saturday, April 6, to introduce the community to its new headquarters and involve attendees in its outdoor education programs.

The 693-acre Mountain Meadow Preserve was created by a partnership of the conservancy, San Diego County Parks and Recreation and U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

The new conservancy office and the beautiful Mountain Meadow Preserve will serve as the backdrop for a family-friendly day filled with enlightening outdoor activities and enriching experiences. Offerings of the event will include interpretive hikes led by volunteer naturalists, nature sketching classes, live raptor presentations, vendor booths and many educational activities for children.

Proceeds will be dedicated to launch new outdoor education programs and expand existing offerings which currently serve over 15,000 people each year. Programs regularly offered by the conservancy include Habitats: Inquiry into Action with all third grade students in the Escondido Union School District, a five-day Adventure Camp for third to fifth grade students, afterschool enrichment lessons provided to first and second grade students in the Escondido Union School District and a wide variety of programming at the Elfin Forest Interpretive Center.

Join the conservancy April 6 by contributing $50 per single adult ticket, $75 for a couple and $100 for a family. Children 5 and under are free. Lunch is included with registration.

Due to limited parking at the Mountain Meadow Preserve, free offsite parking areas and a free shuttle for the short ride to and from the event are available. Parking information will be emailed to registrants the week before the event.

Registration information and FAQ's can be found at https://escondidocreek.org/events/outdoor-education-elevated/. For more information, contact Jeff McNurlan at 760-717-5066 or [email protected].

