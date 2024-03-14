Feeding San Diego receives $129,900.93 from CVS Health to support its year-round hunger-relief and food rescue programming

SAN DIEGO – Feeding San Diego has received its first grant from CVS Health Corporation (CVS Health). The $129,900.93 received will go towards the hunger-relief and food rescue organization’s general operating budget that maintains the non-profit’s year-round hunger-relief programming.

Funds come from generous donations from CVS Pharmacy customers as part of a “round up” register campaign for Feeding America in 2022. The non-profit’s programs support San Diegans across the county by providing access to nutritious food at no cost

“These funds come at a critical time for hunger-relief organizations, when funding has declined since the pandemic and the cost for nearly everything is elevated,” said Ali Colbran, director of development at Feeding San Diego. “We are incredibly grateful to CVS Health for maintaining its longstanding partnership with Feeding America, the national organization of which we are a partner food bank, and for the company’s overall commitment to advancing health equity.”

Through the generous donations from CVS Pharmacy customers, grants were made possible for Feeding America partner food banks across the country, including Feeding San Diego. CVS Health is committed to contributing to an America where everyone – no matter their race, background, or ZIP code – has access to the food and resources they need to thrive.

Here in San Diego County, nearly 300,000 people are experiencing food insecurity, including nearly 80,000 children. Feeding San Diego’s hunger-relief programs support families in bringing nutritious meals home and reach populations that need the support, including seniors, local students, and military families.

“CVS Health is honored to be able to contribute to Feeding San Diego and the meaningful work that is being done to help feed San Diego families, said Jon Buneta, a Feeding San Diego board member and field merchant director at CVS Health. “We are very proud of this partnership with Feeding America and Feeding San Diego and to be able to give back to the communities and customers that we serve.”

CVS Health is a health solutions company that provides advanced health care from pharmacy services and health plans to health and wellness. CVS Health and its pharmacy customers have rallied to support the Feeding America network over the last three years. What began as a $250,000 investment in Feeding America’s COVID Response Fund has evolved into one of the company’s most impactful national partnerships.

Support, primarily made possible through in-store fundraising campaigns at all CVS Pharmacy locations, has sustained food bank operations and programming during a time of unprecedented need and will continue to catalyze tremendous impact across the country.

Submitted by Feeding San Diego.