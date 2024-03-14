Love and friendship of shelter pets worth more than a pot of gold

Village News/Courtesy photo

County Animal Shelters are trying to find homes for homeless pets by waiving fees for some pets and for some adopters. Pets offer positive health benefits for people, more than a pot of gold.

No matter if they're a Siberian Husky, a German Shepherd, a Chihuahua, a Russian Blue or a Siamese cat, during March, everyone's Irish at the San Diego County Animal Shelters.

Of the pets in shelter care, over 40% of dogs and cats have been waiting for their furever home for over 30 days. Let's help change their luck, shamrock style, by adopting or fostering an animal. Together, we can make a pot of gold difference in the lives of these deserving pets.

The adoption special spreads the luck of the Irish all month long. Adoption fees are always waived for:

· Pets who have been at the shelter for 30+ days

· Pets aged 8 years and older

· Adopters 60 years and older

Check out some of the available pets on the Animal Services website, https://www.sddac.com/content/sdc/das/adopt.html.

Walk-in hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at the South Shelter, 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita and the North Shelter, 2481 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad.

All adoption fees include spaying or neutering, a microchip, updated vaccinations and a one-year dog license for those in the service area.

To adopt, you just need a photo identification card. Adoptions are on a first-come, first-served basis. If you're not sure, consider fostering a pet to see if it is a good fit, or just to give him or her a break from the shelter environment.

Pets benefit tremendously from being in a home environment and learning how to be part of a family. All basic care supplies such as food, leash, and bedding, are included as part of the program.

For more information on fostering animals, making pet food donations, or volunteering for the shelter, call 619-767-2675 or visit the Animal Services main website, https://www.sddac.com/.