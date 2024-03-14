Parkinson's Support Group to learn about lifestyle modifications

FALLBROOK – North County Parkinson’s Support Group Fallbrook invited the community to attend its monthly Parkinson’s Support Group meeting, Friday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. The group meets the fourth Friday of every month at the Fallbrook Regional Health and Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

The speaker will be Dr. Khashayar Dashtipour, who will share the topic, “More Days with Good on Time.”

Dashtipour is an associate professor of neurology and basic sciences at Loma Linda University and serves as the director of the division of movement disorders at the university. He received his medical degree from Ahvaz Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences in Iran and has been in practice for more than 20 years.

He has written or co-written over 100 original journal articles, review papers and book chapters, and he has presented abstracts at international congresses.

Dashtipour has been the principal investigator or sub-investigator of over 40 clinical trials. He is an active member of the Parkinson Study Group, The American Academy of Neurology and the Movement Disorders Society. Since 2017, he has served on the Movement Disorders Society CME Committee.

A focus of Dashtipour’s research has been on lifestyle modification in Parkinson's disease, such as exercise, finding a biomarker for Parkinson’s disease and developing new medications for managing movement disorders.

At Kaizen Brain Center, Dashtipour shares his passion for helping patients with the following conditions: Parkinson’s disease, tremor, tardive dyskinesia, gait impairment, Huntington’s disease, tic disorders and abnormal movements.

Part of Dashtipour’s treatment arsenal includes botulinum toxin injections for a variety of clinical therapeutic indications such as cervical dystonia, spasticity, drooling, blepharospasm, hemifacial spasm, dysphonia, jaw dystonia, limb dystonia and tremor.

In addition to the speaker presentation, breakout groups will be held for a time of sharing, and coffee and refreshments will follow the program.

The meetings are held in support of people with Parkinson’s disease, care partners and people interested in improving the world of those affected by Parkinson’s disease.

Help NCPSG Fallbrook support the Parkinson’s Association of San Diego. Walk or donate to Fighting Parkinson’s annual Step by Step 5K Walk – give to Team Bingham Bunch. The walk will be held Saturday, April 6, at 7:30 a.m. with check-in at 9 a.m. at dog-friendly Liberty Station in San Diego.

Register for the walk at http://parkinsonsassociation.org or call 858-215-2570. All contributions remain in the county and provide services, assistance and education to people with Parkinson’s disease, their care partners and families. For more information, visit http://step-by-step-5k/pledge/participant, call Irene at 760-731-0171 or Tony at 951-751-2242 or email [email protected].

Submitted by North County Parkinson’s Support Group Fallbrook.