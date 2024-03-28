Ardurra to perform design, hydraulic modeling for FPUD's new DeLuz Pump Station

The Fallbrook Public Utility District will be adding a pump station to transport water from Red Mountain Reservoir to DeLuz, and Ardurra will be performing the design and hydraulic modeling work.

During the Feb. 26 FPUD board meeting a 5-0 vote approved a professional services agreement with Ardurra for hydraulic modeling and design services for the DeLuz Pump Station. Ardurra, which is headquartered in Tampa and has offices in Temecula and Poway, will be paid $82,000 for the work.

DeLuz is currently hydraulically isolated from the rest of the FPUD distribution system. The DeLuz area receives water from a separate Metropolitan Water District of Southern California connection.

Recent FPUD activity has included the completion of the Santa Margarita River Conjunctive Use Project which constructed facilities to convey water from the Santa Margarita River basin.

Installing a pump station which will allow water to be pumped from Red Mountain Reservoir to DeLuz will allow Conjunctive Use Project water to be distributed to all portions of the FPUD service area, which will allow FPUD to meet 100% of demands without importing any water. The new pump station will also provide operational flexibility.

FPUD’s hydraulic model will be used to ensure that the pump station will meet all operating scenarios. Due to significant changes to water usage patterns, the existing hydraulic model will be updated based on current demands.

In October 2014, the FPUD board awarded a $3,205,140 design contract to Infrastructure Engineering Corporation for the Conjunctive Use Project. In 2021, Ardurra acquired IEC.

The California Government Code requires professional services agreements to be awarded based on demonstrated competence and the professional qualifications necessary for the satisfactory performance of the services required rather on the lowest price, and the Ardurra team has extensive familiarity with FPUD’s system from previous work on the hydraulic model during the IEC involvement with the planning and design of the Conjunctive Use Project.