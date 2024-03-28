Fallbrook Food Pantry sends out an S.O.S.: Karen needs us

Ellen Fusco

Special to the Village News

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, Karen Austin, one of our cherished and valued community members, who has been an integral part of the Fallbrook Food Pantry for more than 20 years, was rushed to Palomar Hospital with a major bone infection which resulted in a 7-hour surgery to replace multiple vertebrae in her spine with titanium rods in her back, neck, and across her shoulders.

Karen's selfless hours of volunteerism have enabled the pantry to support thousands of families in need with nutritious food resources for decades. Her path to recovery has been a challenging one thus far. She has been in and out of the hospital since her surgery, with complications and those complications have created an impossible safe return to her current housing situation.

With more than 10 pounds of metal in her tiny little body, she is currently struggling with mobility, and this is preventing her from being able to return to the living arrangements she has had for more than 15 years.

The staff of the food pantry wants to help Karen in her time of need, as she has done for our community for decades. Not only has she been volunteering more than 30 hours weekly at the pantry, she also has spent years being a caretaker for the elderly.

The saying "paying it forward" has never been a more poignant verse than it is right now. Please join us in rallying together to help raise money for Karen so she can navigate the next chapter of her new life. Your generosity will ensure that she receives the necessary resources and medical care needed to sustain a safe, healthy, and comfortable life throughout her golden years.

Karen's birthday is this week, so your support in her time of need will bring some joy on her special day.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Karen Austin with her recovery. Please check out our social media Facebook and Instagram pages for the GoFundMe link, or email [email protected] to get the link from us directly.