Fallbrook Woman's Club presents 'The Fallbrook Follies'

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman’s Club is presenting a production, “The Fallbrook Follies,” on June 2 at the Mission Theater. It will be an afternoon of entertainment with music, dance, vaudeville acts, comedy and more with local talent. If anyone loves sharing the stage, there is space for them.

The FWC is one of a few clubs to have the designation of owning its clubhouse. The Fallbrook Woman’s Club Carriage House is a historical building and is in need of updating and repairs. The purpose of this fundraiser is to preserve the Carriage House not only for the club but for the community. It is open for residents to use for small venues at the most reasonable rate in town.

Anyone who would like to sing, dance, play an instrument, tell a joke or juggle a ball can visit https://fallbrookwomansclub.org/ for more information. Also call or text 760-908-6913 or 909-997-1622. Everyone is welcome to participate.

Submitted by Fallbrook Woman’s Club.