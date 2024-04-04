Kids say the funniest things

Quotes from brothers Jameson, 7, and Seamus 5, over the years. Submitted by their mother Kathy Custer.

(Cuddling on the sofa, near bedtime)...

Jameson, age 5: "Is there such a thing as a Son Day?"

(Excited that Jameson has finally taken an interest in the days of the week, after an entire school year of reviewing it every day)...

Mom: "Yes! There is a Sunday!"

Jameson: "When is it?"

Mom: "Tomorrow. Today is Saturday, so tomorrow is Sunday."

Jameson: "No, no, not Sunday. Son Day."

Mom: "Yeah, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday..."

Jameson, interrupting: "I mean we celebrate moms, then dads. When do we celebrate sons? When is Son Day?

Mom: "Hahaha. Ummm, I think every day is Son Day?"

Jameson in a flat deflated voice: "It doesn't feel like it."

___________

(Mom is lecturing Jameson about choosing vegetables to eat)...

Jameson, age 5: "Even though I have no idea what you just said, you're right."

___________

(Mom is singing, "Hakuna Matata! What a wonderful phrase...")...

Mom: "I've got that song stuck in my head. Have you ever had a song stuck in your head?"

Seamus, age 3: "No, but I've had one stuck in my body, in my belly button."