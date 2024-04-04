Kids say the funniest things

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
Quotes from brothers Jameson, 7, and Seamus 5, over the years. Submitted by their mother Kathy Custer.
(Cuddling on the sofa, near bedtime)...
Jameson, age 5: "Is there such a thing as a Son Day?"
(Excited that Jameson has finally taken an interest in the days of the week, after an entire school year of reviewing it every day)...
Mom: "Yes! There is a Sunday!"
Jameson: "When is it?"
Mom: "Tomorrow. Today is Saturday, so tomorrow is Sunday."
Jameson: "No, no, not Sunday. Son Day."
Mom: "Yeah, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday..."
Jameson, interrupting: "I mean we celebrate moms, then dads. When do we celebrate sons? When is Son Day?
Mom: "Hahaha. Ummm, I think every day is Son Day?"
Jameson in a flat deflated voice: "It doesn't feel like it."
___________
(Mom is lecturing Jameson about choosing vegetables to eat)...
Jameson, age 5: "Even though I have no idea what you just said, you're right."
___________
(Mom is singing, "Hakuna Matata! What a wonderful phrase...")...
Mom: "I've got that song stuck in my head. Have you ever had a song stuck in your head?"
Seamus, age 3: "No, but I've had one stuck in my body, in my belly button."
