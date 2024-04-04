Potter Jr. High salutes its Rotary Students of the Month

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District announced the commendation of two Potter Junior High School students, Isabella Magana and Bentley Nash, as Rotary Students of the Month by the esteemed Rotary Club of Fallbrook.

Recognizing the significance of acknowledging students who demonstrate exceptional academic prowess and exemplary leadership qualities, the Rotary Club selects two students from a local school each month. Isabella Magana and Bentley Nash, both students of Potter Junior High, have been selected for their achievements, commitment to learning and contributions to the school environment.

Isabella Magana has demonstrated dedication to academic excellence and serves as a role model to her peers with consistent academic achievements and natural leadership abilities.

Bentley Nash is recognized for his academic accomplishments and leadership skills demonstrated within the school community.

Seth Trench, director of communications for Rotary Club, said, "Celebrating Isabella and Bentley as the Rotary Students of the Month is a testament to the exceptional talent and leadership within our student body. Their recognition underscores the dedication and commitment our schools uphold in shaping well-rounded, accomplished individuals. We are immensely proud of their achievements and the positive impact they continue to make within our school community."

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District