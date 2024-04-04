Revised Draft Fallbrook Sub Area Plan up for review

SAN DIEGO – The County of San Diego Planning & Development Services would like local residents’ feedback on the revised draft Fallbrook Sub-Area Plan.

The plan aims to provide a long-term vision to revitalize Fallbrook’s village core by improving pedestrian mobility, access and safety, attracting and retaining residents, businesses, and visitors while maintaining the rural community character.

The plan involves several components including:

· Fallbrook Village Zoning Amendments

· Updated Community Design Guidelines

· Main Avenue Streetscape Plan

Comments on the plan will be accepted until Friday, April 12. To review the revised plan and find out how to submit comments, go to https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/pds/advance/fallbrookrevitalization.html.

If anyone would like this document translated into their preferred language, they can email Timothy Vertino at [email protected] for a translated copy by April 5.

To sign up for updates on the Project, visit https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/CASAND/subscriber/new?topic_id=CASAND_469 to subscribe.

For more information, contact Vertino by email or at 858-505-6677.

Submitted by the County of San Diego Planning & Development Services.