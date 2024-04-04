Scouts BSA is starting a new female Troop in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Scouts BSA is the all-girl version of the Boy Scouts – the Scouts in Troop 731G earn merit badges, camp, learn outdoor skills, hike, backpack, attend summer camp, do local fun activities such as bowling and earn Eagle rank just like a traditional Boy Scout Troop.

In addition, Scouts BSA is an organization that teaches morals, ethics and life skills. Girls ages 10 to 18 are welcome to join and explore their interests, serve their communities and discover new talents.

The Scoutmaster for Troop 731G is Amber Gilliland, who is also a Cubmaster for a local Pack. Both Troop 731G and 731B are sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 and meet Wednesday's from 6:30-8 p.m. at the VFW. Interested girls are welcome to attend a meeting and see what we are all about.

The Troop email is [email protected]. Come and discover your new talents and explore a new adventure with us.

Article by Scout Abrielle Boucher, Senior Patrol Leader.