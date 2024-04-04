Seven ways on how to stop constant worrying in your life

Do you find yourself worrying about everything that is going on around you?

It can be very tiring and depressing to constantly worry about your family, your job, your health, and everything else that is happening. Having things out of your control is very scary.

As a result, here are seven tips on how to overcome the cycle of worry and fear in your life.

1. Focus on the facts of your situation; not your thoughts: When people are stressed out, they rely on their fearful and depressing thoughts. Your fearful thoughts are exaggerated and are not based on reality. When you are anxious, focus on the facts of your current situation and not on what you think.

2. You can’t predict the future: Remember that no one can predict the future with one hundred percent certainty. Even if the thing that you are afraid of does happen, there are circumstances and factors that you can’t predict which can be used to your advantage.

For example, you miss the deadline for a project you have been working on. Everything you feared is coming true. Suddenly, your boss tells you that the deadline is extended and that he forgot to tell you the day before. This unknown factor changes everything.

3. Take a break: Take a deep breath and try to find something to do to get your mind off of your anxieties and stresses. A person could take a walk, listen to some music, read the newspaper, watch TV, play on the computer, or do an activity that will give them a fresh perspective on things. This will distract you from your current worries.

4. Take it one day at a time: Instead of worrying about how you will get through the rest of the week or month, focus on today. Each day can provide us with different opportunities to learn new things and that includes learning how to deal with your problems.

5. Learn how to manage your thoughts: Challenge your negative thinking with positive statements and realistic thinking. When encountering thoughts that make you fearful, challenge those thoughts by asking yourself questions that will maintain objectivity and common sense.

6. Things change over time: Regardless of your circumstances, your current situation will not stay the same. Everything changes over time. Knowing that your situation will improve will help give you the confidence that things will get better.

7. Get some help: Sometimes, it helps to be able to talk to someone about your stressful situations. Talking to a trusted friend, counselor, or clergyman can give you additional advice and insights on how to deal with the fear of the unknown. Remember that there is nothing wrong in asking for assistance.

Stan Popovich is the author of "A Layman's Guide to Managing Fear" which covers a variety of techniques that can drastically improve your mental health. For more information, visit http://www.managingfear.com.