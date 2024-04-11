Bonsall Rotary honors BUSD student and show choir

BONSALL – The Bonsall Rotary Club held two events in March honoring Bonsall Unified School District's students.

First, in early March, the philanthropic organization which promotes "service above self" honored Bonsall High School student Orlando Mencias. A junior at Bonsall High School, Mencias was recognized for his outstanding academic achievements as well as his leadership on the Bonsall Varsity Baseball Team.

Mencias, who is the son of middle school teacher and high school baseball coach Daniel Mencias, wants to follow in his father's footsteps and one day become a teacher and a coach. In addition to playing on the baseball team, he enjoys hiking, and trying new cuisines, as well as playing board games. He is an active member of the Board Games Club at BHS where he enjoys trouncing his club mates in friendly competition.

The club also hosted the Sullivan Middle School Show Choir, directed by Sullivan Middle School's reigning Teacher of the Year, Stacy Pecore. The award-winning and regionally recognized Show Choir Team performed two choreographed numbers from the Broadway musical "Matilda." The performance was a part of the team's current competition program.

The next major competition for Sullivan Middle School Show Choir and Guitars will be the "Music In the Parks" on April 27 and May 4. Last year, the crews dominated the competition taking Superiors across the board. In addition, guitarist Jett Van Alden won Overall Junior High Accompanist; singer Tiffany Nickelberry took Junior High Overall Vocal Soloist and the advanced team took Overall Choral Sweepstakes.

Submitted by Bonsall Unified School District.