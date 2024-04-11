Col. (Ret.) Allen B. Clark, age 100, of Corte Madera Ca passed away on March 11, 2024. He was born in Meadsville, Virginia, on Sept. 9, 1923, and was the son of Alpha Beta Clark and Flossie Blanche Clark both of Virginia.

He was the sixth of seven children, all of whom predeceased him as did his wife Virginia Myers Clark and son Allen Bedford Clark.

He is survived by his son Aric B. Clark and wife Helen of San Rafael, California, and daughter-in-law Diana Clark of Gilbert, Arizona, and his granddaughters Darshani Sparrow of Chandler, Arizona and Emma Clark of Reno, Nevada. He also had great-granddaughters Abi Sukumaran, Nitara Sukumaran and Minerva Panks.

Allen grew up on a tobacco farm in rural Virginia, where he learned his horticultural skills. He attended College of William and Mary where he was a "war worker" assembling depth charges between classes before joining the V12 program at Duke University where he enlisted in the Marine Corps.

He had a distinguished 30-year career in the Marines culminating in his last service position as Colonel and Chief of Staff for the 29 Palms Marine Base. He served in three wars: WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. While in service in Korea, he survived the infamous battle of the Chosin Reservoir fought in sub-zero conditions, forever becoming a member of the "Chosin Few."

His decorations include: Navy Commendation Medal w/"V", Presidential Unit Citation w/2*, WWII Victory Medal, National Defense Service Medal w/1*, Korean Service Medal w/5*, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnamese Service Medal w/3*, Vietnamese Campaign Medal w/1* and Good Conduct Medal, along with Expert Marksmanship in both rifle and pistol.

After retiring from the Marines in 1972, Allen and his wife Virginia settled in the Fallbrook area where they resided till 2017. They had many wonderful friends there and were active in the local Methodist Church.

Allen worked in real estate sales and was well known for his skill in raising oranges, avocados, and other fruit trees. He was a devoted family man, frequently visiting and assisting his children and grandchildren.

With age and declining health, he moved to Corte Madera to be near his son where he lived out his amazing 100 years.

He was a true gentleman and an honorable soldier who served his family and country with grace.

A memorial service will be held June 1, 2024, at the Chapel on Camp Pendleton. Contact family for more information [email protected].