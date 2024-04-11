DAR honors Staricka for good citizenship

FALLBROOK – The Monserate Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution recognized a "Good Citizen" from the St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School. This outstanding student was Luc Staricka, an eighth grade student who exhibits the qualities of a good citizen in his home, at school, and also in his community.

Luc exhibits many qualities of a good citizen, but one that the teachers and staff at his school recognize and appreciate is that Luc works with a special needs student on campus. He is also a very talented drummer and plays for school activities as well as masses at his church. Luc is also passionate about soccer and plans to attend Fallbrook High School in the fall.

The Monserate chapter presents this award to one outstanding eighth grade student to reward and encourage the qualities of good citizenship in students. The student receiving this recognition must exemplify the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. This year's recipient, Luc Staricka, is an outstanding example of a "Good Citizen."

Submitted by the Monserate Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.