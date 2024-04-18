Paul Goldring Garrett was born April 18, 1926, in Los Angeles, California to Tillie and Max Goldring. He passed away peacefully at home on March 18, 2024, surrounded by loved ones.

Paul graduated from UCLA. He was a kind, gentle, intelligent man who loved his family and friends and big family gatherings. His storytelling ability and "Paul-isms" were always a welcomed gift he enjoyed sharing.

He also enjoyed road trips, driving throughout the United States and Canada taking every left turn and untraveled road, kicking the dirt whenever possible. He traveled to many foreign countries both for pleasure and philanthropic purposes. He was a mentor and friend to many people.

He was a visionary who painted the chapters of his life with a broad paint brush and an abundance of color. He followed his own "right action."

For most of his life he was involved in many facets of real estate, as a cattle rancher, broker, developer, investor, builder, and organic vegetable, avocado and citrus farmer. He had an innate ability to envision a property's highest and best use and acquired unique properties that blazed the trail of creative development. Among his strengths were patience and honorable negotiation.

Early in his life he understood the importance of and felt the responsibility to help others. He created a charitable foundation and through his generosity many people's lives were positively benefited, in his local community, the U.S., Africa, India and Mexico. His legacy will continue through his foundation.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to support the Fallbrook Food Pantry or Voices for Children in San Diego.