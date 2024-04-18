San Diego County collects more than $1B in property taxes in a day

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced that it collected more than $1.24 billion in property tax payments in a single day Monday, April 8.

“For the second year in a row we have collected more than a billion dollars in a single day,” McAllister said. “This figure underscores our continued growth as a region and highlights the responsible property owners who invest in San Diego.

“San Diegans have shown us time and time again that they are responsible taxpayers by paying what they owe before the deadline. This money is essential to San Diego and goes to funding public schools, first responders and other essential services,” he said.

Taxpayers across San Diego County owed nearly $8.63 billion in 2023-2024 property taxes. Payment reminder notices will be sent in May, and it is projected that the county will collect 99% of property taxes owed by Sunday, June 30.

The deadline to pay the second installment of property taxes was Wednesday, April 10. As that date has passed, a 10% penalty, plus a $10 cost, have been applied to the second installment of unpaid property tax bills. The legal basis to waive penalties for late payments is limited. Payment options include:

• Pay online by e-check – Visit http://sdttc.com.

• Pay by phone – Payments can be made by phone at 855-829-3773.

• Pay in person – Visit one of the three branch offices in Chula Vista, Santee or San Marcos.

Last year’s billion-dollar day occurred April 7, 2023, when the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office collected over $1.3 billion dollars in property taxes in a single day.

Submitted by San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector.