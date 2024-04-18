Affordable health screenings are coming to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Residents living in and around Fallbrook can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Zion Lutheran Church will host this community event on 5/6/2024. The site is located at 1405 East Fallbrook St. in Fallbrook.

Screenings can check for:

· The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

· HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

· Diabetes risk

· Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with customers to create a package that is right for them based on their age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit http://www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

Submitted by Life Line Screening.