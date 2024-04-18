Fresh Start Surgical Gifts to host several screening clinics in partnership with Vista Community Clinic

SAN DIEGO – Serving children in lower-income communities, the national nonprofit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts has partnered with Vista Community Clinic to host five free screening clinics throughout the year in Southern California.

The three remaining screening clinics will be held Wednesday, April 24, at VCC: Vale Terrace – Pediatrics; Thursday, May 16, at VCC: Grapevine and Wednesday, Sept. 4, at VCC: Fallbrook Pediatrics.

All these screening clinics are hosted by Vista Community Clinic. From 4-6 p.m., nurse Jill will be on-site to complete a free screening clinic and answer questions about Fresh Start, and walk-ins are welcome.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts said it is committed to transforming the lives of disadvantaged youth with physical deformities by providing comprehensive reconstructive surgery at no cost to the patient and their family. Whether through screening clinics, annual surgery weekends or celebrity golf tournaments, Fresh Start has built a team of medical professionals who donate their time and talent to deliver medical care to children. All financial contributions benefit the children’s medical program.

Since opening in 1972, Vista Community Clinic has helped redefine the community clinic model by pioneering new models of primary care delivery with 12 clinics treating more than 70,000 patients every year. With the mission of “Valuable Connected Care” that meets the health and wellness needs of the community, VCC said it seeks to be a place where all members of the community can feel welcome, safe and empowered to choose health.

This partnership underscores a shared vision of making high-quality reconstructive surgeries and related medical treatments accessible and equitable for children and families in San Diego. Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and VCC said they are determined to redefine the standards of high-quality, accessible health care to families.

“By partnering with Vista Community Clinic, we’re expanding our reach to help even more children who need reconstructive care,” Shari Brasher, CEO of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, said. “These screening clinics are created to encourage more families to make sure their children are living healthier and happier lives all because we believe that everyone deserves to receive life-changing care.”

According to VCC, about one-third of their patients are under 18 years old. They predominantly serve the diverse residents of north San Diego, southwest Riverside and north Orange counties. In 2022, VCC served 62,480 unduplicated patients, of whom 70% were living in poverty. Insurance coverage for VCC patients was as follows: 18% uninsured, 65% Medicaid, 6% Medicare or dual eligible and 11% private insurance.

Since 1991, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts has made an impact by transforming the lives of 9,059 children, reaffirming its commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of children with congenital and acquired cosmetic differences. The organization’s achievements include $60,443,373 in donated medical care. This support enabled Fresh Start Surgical Gifts to reach more individuals and offer more life-changing surgeries and related treatments to children around the world.

Fresh Start remains committed to helping improve the lives of children and families across the U.S., partnering with organizations that share their mission and vision. To learn more about Fresh Start or for more information, visit http://FreshStart.org.

Submitted by Fresh Start Surgical Gifts.