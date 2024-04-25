In Memoriam to Warren L. Stuber, the GTO Man

Springtime, time for celebration of life, and time to “fuel your passions.” In diverse modes of celebration, some people choose “love of cars, and speed.” This concept exemplifies the spirit of Warren Stuber.

He was ironically struck and killed by a car in Fallbrook on Feb. 11, 2018. However, his memory can be epitomized in part by the quote: “If you must choose between power and speed, you’ve got to go for speed.”

From stories told of his life, he was a renowned early drag racer in Detroit and also known at the Irwindale course in Torrance from the 1960’s through the 1980’s. His family, in fact, was composed of entrepreneurial auto-engineers and die tool cutters.

His father, a notable MIT grad, designed America’s first front wheel drive mechanism for Ford Corp. circa 1932. Warren treasured the original patent and prototype which he kept in a large briefcase at his home.

Known as the GTO Man, Warren often worked his passions on his massive GTO engine, or working mechanics on his vintage trucks (circa 1940’s), or El Camino racer.

This “passion for cars and speed” shows itself each Springtime all over San Diego County at various car shows and concourses. Once, while strolling the Encinitas Classic Concourse, a WWII Rolls Royce Phantom III “Woodie,” a California convert, surprisingly showed up. Yet, the main point is the “spirit of fueling your passions” as embodied by Warren L. Stuber during his lifetime.

He was a car racing enthusiast; he was an ever loyal friend to men of his ilk; he was a collector of valuable WWII German military antiques (derived from his army military service in Germany circa 1950’s), and he was a nationally respected numismatic collector of rare, valuable coins.

Warren’s diverse character, original humor, and powerful spirit is missed and remembered by his family and numerous friends. May he RIP - WLS.