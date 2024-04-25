Kids say the funniest things

Quotes from brothers Jameson, 7, and Seamus, 5, over the years. Submitted by their mother Kathy Custer

(Trying to light candles on his birthday cake, Jameson pushes the top button on the lighter and is looking really confused because it won’t light)…

Jameson, age 5: “How can this lighter sense that I’m a kid?”

_______________

(Pointing to his chalk drawing on the driveway)…

Seamus, age 3: “Mommy guess what I drew!”

(Mom feeling totally lost because this drawing doesn’t resemble anything)…

Mom: “Um, is it an alien?”

Seamus: “No.”

Mom: “Monster?”

Seamus: “No.”

Mom: “Um, turtle?”

Seamus: “No.”

Mom: “How about you give me a clue. What sound does it make?”

Seamus: “I don’t know.”

Mom: “What do you mean you don’t know?”

Seamus: “I don’t know what it is.”

Mom, laughing hysterically: Are you telling me that you don’t know what you drew and had me trying to guess what it was?

Seamus: “Uh huh.”

_______________

Seamus, age 3: “I have a little nail on my toe.”

Mom: “Ooh, it must be time to trim your toenails.”

Seamus: “Uh huh.”

Mom: “How about your fingers? Are you still chewing your fingernails?”

Seamus: “Yes.” (He begins chewing on his pointer fingernail).

Mom: “They say when you chew on your nails you are nervous about something. Are you nervous?”

Seamus: “Yes.”

Mom, surprised/concerned: “What are you nervous about?”

Seamus: “My nails.”