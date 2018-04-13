Carleton Henry Morrison Jr. (75 years old) passed away tragically in Petaluma, Calif., the evening of April 6, 2018, from a plane crash as he was flying his private plane home from a business trip.

Carl was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to Carleton Henry Morrison Sr. and Linnea Setterlind, the oldest of three children. He will be remembered as a man who loved his faith, his country, and most importantly his family.

He was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various responsibilities throughout his life, including Bishop, Mission President of the Spain Las Palmas Mission, a Sealer in the San Diego Temple, and most recently an Area Seventy executive secretary.

He was a retired Lt. Colonel serving 20 years in the Marine Corps as a Judge Advocate, a veteran of the Vietnam War, and a Vice Commander of the Pacific Region in the Civil Air Patrol. After retiring from the Marine Corps, Carl started a successful environmental public relations business, as well as his own private law firm.

He is survived by the love of his life and dear wife, Mary; children Robert (Shannon), Stephanie (Michael), Michael (Christina), Steven (Erin), James (Kadee), Christine (Marco); 23 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday April 14, at the LDS Meetinghouse at 621 S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook. The family welcomes attendees to meet with them prior to the services from 10 to 10:45 a.m., and for 30 minutes immediately after the service.