Murray wins 400 meter at Jaguar Invitational

Fallbrook High School sophomore Erin Murray won the girls 400-meter race at the morning session of the Jaguar Invitational track and field meet, April 14, at Valley Center High School.

Murray had a time of 58.72 seconds. Poway High School junior Maggie Lusk had the second-place time of 59.41, and El Camino High School junior Lilliana McGraw completed her lap in 1:00.79 for third place. Hand-held times are displayed in increments of one-tenth of a second; electronic times are in one-hundredth of a second increments.

“She’s got talent, but more than just talent. She likes to come in and...