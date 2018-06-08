'A Night at The Bushwood Country Club' comes close to $100,000 goal

While performing at Pala Casino, former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar, center, presents a donation to the Fallbrook Food Pantry; seen with Hagar are, from left, Chris Murphy, Kim Murphy, Jennifer Vetch and Dale Mitchell. Hagar also donated two autographed Gibson Epiphone guitars and two bottles of his very own Santo Mezquila, a unique blend of mezcal and tequila, for the Murphy & Murphy fundraising event.

FALLBROOK – Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty kicked off the summer in style at the Fourth Annual Charity Dinner, Live Auction & Golf Tournament benefiting the Fallbrook Food Pantry at Pala Mesa Resort May 25.

This year's theme, "Caddyshack, a Night at The Bushwood Country Club", added to the fun. Each year, Chris and Kim Murphy, owners of Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty, hold the charity event to support the Fallbrook Food Pantry and raise much needed funds to support the valuable, nonprofit organization. (The Fallbrook Food Pantry distributes nearly 1,000,000 pounds of food every year, feeding approximately 500 families/1,640 hungry community members each week.)

In previous years, the event was simply a golf tournament followed by a dinner with a silent auction, but this year Fallbrook Food Pantry executive director Jennifer Vetch, Fallbrook Food Pantry board president Dale Mitchell and the Murphys realized that they needed to attract a larger audience to raise more money. By seeking capital sponsorships, adding a cocktail hour before dinner, a live auction, and a live band, the event drew 250 attendees for the dinner and live auction.

Chris Murphy's vision for the event was to help the Fallbrook Food Pantry raise money to build a bigger and better facility and buy new equipment. He set a high goal for the event, aiming at raising $100,000.

According to the Fallbrook Food Pantry's 2017 Annual Report, the organization received $240,140 in contributions (donations: 47 percent, grants: 36 percent, special events: 17 percent). This year, by changing the focus from a golf tournament to a complete social event, the Murphy & Murphy Charity Dinner and Golf Tournament raised an amazing $92,255 for the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

The Angel Society, Ticor Title, Heritage Escrow, Catherine and Ken Sousa, and Sammy Hagar's Santo Mezquila sponsored the event, greatly contributing to the success of the fundraiser. The number of golfers grew this year as well, with a tournament of 22 foursomes playing. The winners of the golf tournament were John Martinez, Ray Alverez, Tom Mullens, and Inaki Lacanzo with a score of 51.

This year the giving was truly remarkable with 250 people coming to the charity dinner to enjoy live music from the band Old School and were entertained by auctioneer Darren Diess. The Pala Mesa Golf Resort's Cliff Terrace was transformed into "Bushwood Country Club" where guests dressed in their best "Caddyshack" costumes and danced the night away.

The event was well attended by local businesses, residents, golfers and supporters of the Fallbrook Food Pantry. Attendees also included local dignitaries: Congressman Duncan Hunter (CA-50), San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond, Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce CEO Lila MacDonald, and North County Fire Protection District Fire Chief Steve Abbott. State Assemblymember Marie Waldron, 75th District; State Senator Joel Anderson, 38th District, and San Diego County Supervisor Bill Horn, District 5, also sent representatives to the event.

Anyone who did not get the chance to attend the event this year can save the date for next year's charity event: May 17, 2019. Anyone curious about what they can do to further help the Fallbrook Food Pantry can call Chris Murphy at (760) 310-9292 or visit http://www.fallbrookfoodpantry.org/home0.aspx to learn more about the Fallbrook Food Pantry. Why? Because when people are hungry, nothing else matters.