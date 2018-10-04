Fallbrook Library offers many free events in October

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host many free events this month including concerts, a lecture, a movie and a "Tween/Teen Spooktacular Lock-In."

Monday, Oct. 8, 1 p.m. – Insight Book Club will meet to discuss the novel "Educated: a memoir." Tara Westover was born to survivalists, went to school for the first time at 17 and began to transform herself through education and knowledge.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 6 p.m. – Lecture: Experience Hanoi to Angor Wat. Take a virtual vacation and travel from Hanoi to Angor Wat through an interactive visual presentation. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Thursday, Oct. 18, 1 p.m. – Concert: Freaney & Friends. This month’s guest will be pianist Laurent Bonetto who will perform piano selections from the French repertoire. Laurent studied in Europe with Natalie Bera-Tagrine. Supported by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Thursday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m. – Concert: Benedetti & Svoboda. Fred Benedetti and George Svoboda have been playing together for over thirty years. Their music ranges from peaceful melancholy to cascades of furious flamenco rasgueados. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 3 p.m. – Concert: Fallbrook Chamber Orchestra. The orchestra will play classical music for their Fall concert. They are musicians as well as students from the age of 7 to 70. A pre-concert talk is at 2:30

Thursday, Oct. 25, 6 to 7:30 p.m. – Cinema at the Library: In this month’s film, Dracula finds love with a ship captain named Ericka Van Helsing on a cruise. Rated PG.

Friday, Oct. 26, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. – "Tween/Teen Spooktacular Lock-In." Enjoy a night of frightful fun. Pizza, crafts, games, costume contest, prizes and much more. Signed permission slip is required to participate.

Sunday, Oct. 28, 3 p.m. – Classical Sundays. Camarada returns with a program created especially for Fallbrook. Featured music includes Bach, Ravel, Debussy and Villa-Lobos. Pre-concert talk is at 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2 to 3 p.m. – Acoustic Showcase: Joe Rathburn. Rathburn is a singer/songwriter/guitarist from San Diego. His music can be called positive music and his tunes speak to the heart and mind of the listener.

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Rd. For more information about these and additional scheduled activities, visit http://www.sdcl.org or call (760) 731-4653.