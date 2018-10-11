Troop 731 scouts learn to fish
Last updated 10/14/2018 at 3:15pm
FALLBROOK – Members of Troop 731 of Boy Scouts of America recently learned how to fish with both standard rods and fly fishing rods.
Tom Gillcrist, who is a Boy Scout merit badge counselor in fishing and fly fishing, taught the scouts. The scouts were able to learn fishing knots and how to assemble the rod, use the rod and catch a fish.
All of the fish that were c...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)