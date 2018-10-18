Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Local girls triumph at Poway tennis tourney

 
Last updated 10/22/2018 at 9:35am

Local junior tennis players take time for a photo, from left in front row, Lily Bassett, Keerslee Bledsoe, Sofia Echeverria, Ruth Herman, Kaedin Kluis and Atticus Glain; second row, Daryl Batac and pro/coach Mike Amador. Echeverria and Herman are holding the trophies they earned at a tournament in Poway.

FALLBROOK – Local junior tennis players Ruth Herman, Sofia Echeverria and Kaedin Kluis participated in a junior tennis tournament at the Rancho Arbolitos Swim and Tennis Club in Poway last month. All three players train at the Fallbrook Tennis Club.

Herman, a fifth-grader at Zion, won the Girls 10 and under.

"I'm planning on playing more tournaments, so I can get ranked in Southern California," said Herman after the victory.

Echeverria attends Live Oak and won the Girls 12 and under.

"Sofia has been my most improved student not only on the tennis court but also in the classroom at school," said coach Mike Amador. "To be successful in any sport requires consistency, self motivation and discipline, and that carries over into school performance."

Kaedin, a sixth-grader who attends Springs Charter School, had a tough first round singles match in the Boys 10's, losing to the player who swept the tournament.

Amador said congratulations should go out to all children who participate in competitive sports.

"There is a lesson in every loss if you look for it," said Amador. "Champions lose until they get it right. Never quit."

Submitted by Michael Amador.

 
