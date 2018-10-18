Pop Warner sports pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner participants are joining people across the world in recognizing October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month by wearing pink.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease and educate people about the importance of early screening and tests. Fallbrook Pop Warner is showing its support of the campaign by having its participants wear pink socks during all October football games.
