Unicorn, equine flamenco dancer and more entertain at Mudslingers Horse Show

BONSALL – The riding club “CGA Mudslingers”, a Bonsall-based district (#22) of the California Gymkhana Association (CGA), doubled in size at the start of its second season and featured a now-annual tradition of a costume contest to start its October show.

Riders got creative, with participants in the early-morning costume parade including a Pony Express pony, a unicorn, a flamenco dancer and a bucket of buttered popcorn. A couple of riders chose to keep their mounts’ costumes on during the day of competition, adding some flair to the increasingly popular sport of gymkhana (games on...