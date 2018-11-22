Edward Jones surpasses 2017 Alzheimer's Association fundraising goal

Total contributions top $4.8 million for research, care and support

FALLBROOK – Edward Jones has surpassed its annual fundraising goal for the Alzheimer's Association. As a strategic partner and the first national presenting sponsor for the association's annual Walk to End Alzheimer's®, Edward Jones raised more than $2.3 million in 2017 through its 2,752 teams across the country. The firm's total contributions in support of the strategic alliance last year topped $4.8 million.

"This disease hits close to home," said Brian Schrock. "Nearly everyone I know either has a family member who has been affected by this disease or knows someone whose family has been affected by Alzheimer's. That's why it's so great to see so many people support our efforts to conquer this disease."

"Our associates have taken the cause of the Walk to End Alzheimer's to heart, as this disease affects our families and our clients in ways that can be devastating," said John Beuerlein, the principal leading the Edward Jones Senior Investor Council. "We're proud that Edward Jones has a culture of caring that empowers and supports all of us to work together to make a difference in the communities where we live and work."

The strategic alliance, which began in 2016, has several facets. The Alzheimer's Association has worked with Edward Jones to create the Edward Jones Alzheimer's Research Fund, a targeted effort to accelerate research on treatment methods, prevention and, ultimately, a cure. The Alzheimer's Association also provides educational programs for Edward Jones associates so they can share resources with clients.

"Over the past two years, the incredible efforts by Edward Jones have enabled the Alzheimer's Association to fund additional research and expand its outreach to help and support more families seeking information, support and guidance around this life-changing disease," said Donna McCullough, Chief Development Officer, Alzheimer's Association. "We look forward to the future and the progress we can achieve together."

