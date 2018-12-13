Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Regency Fallbrook enjoys a year of milestones

 
Last updated 12/18/2018 at 6:13am

Maggie Ramos photo

Laura Ludwa celebrates her 104th birthday at Regency Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK – The year 2018 will go down as a year of milestones for many reasons at Regency Fallbrook.

In July one of Fallbrook's own residents and longest living native, Marion Clemmens, turned 100. Additionally, in November Regency Fallbrook celebrated the birthday of the community's oldest living resident, Laura Ludwa, as she turned 104. To top off all of these celebrations, Regency Fallbrook enjoyed its 15-year anniversary.

Regency Fallbrook provides care for Fallbrook residents, offering a homelike environment. With glowing surveys from California's Department of Social Services and praises from family members of those who have resided in the community, Regency continues to offer the highest standards of assisted living.

With restaurant-style meals, enriching activities and caregiving, Regency provides a smile for each person who crosses its threshold. Regency Fallbrook is setting the bar for excellence in its assisted living and memory care community and continues to strive to "bring independence to living and quality to life."

Submitted by Regency Fallbrook.

 
